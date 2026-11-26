The Nissan Terrano is returning to the market as an SUV with a clear focus on off-road capability. Homologation documents published by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology reveal the dimensions, engines and some of the equipment of the production model.

The Terrano is 5098 mm long, 1980 mm wide and 1960 mm high. The wheelbase is 2850 mm, while the body geometry includes a 36-degree approach angle. The SUV will have two rows of seats and room for five passengers. The permitted trailer towing capacity is 2500 kg.

The exterior design retains elements from the Terrano PHEV concept presented by Nissan in April at Auto China 2026 in Beijing. These include the side-hinged rear door, the externally mounted spare wheel and the vertically arranged rear lights. For the Chinese market, 18-inch wheels with 265/65R18 tires are listed, while the panoramic roof will be offered as an option. The documents confirm three powertrains. The diesel version uses a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine producing 187 hp, while the petrol version relies on a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 254 hp.

The plug-in hybrid combines a 2.0-liter petrol engine producing 204 hp with an electric motor delivering a peak output of 268 hp. Nissan has not yet announced the system’s combined output, so the figures for the two power units cannot be added directly. All three versions use a mechanical four-wheel-drive system with a propeller shaft. This sets the Terrano apart from typical urban SUVs and places it closer to vehicles developed for driving away from paved roads.

The new SUV is based on the same technical platform as the Navara Pro pickup, but has a shorter wheelbase. Compared with the pickup, its length has been reduced by around 396 mm, while the wheelbase is approximately 450 mm shorter. Towing capacity is also lower: 2500 kg for the Terrano versus 3500 kg for the Navara Pro.

When the concept was presented, Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa described the Terrano as “the return of an iconic name”. Nissan said that production versions of the Terrano PHEV Concept and Urban SUV PHEV Concept should be unveiled within one year. Nissan has not yet announced an official premiere date, price or the markets in which the SUV will be sold.