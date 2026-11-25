Malaga, Spain. A mobile.bg team reporting from the event.

When people start looking for a new car and delve into their research and requirements, they quickly understand why carmakers are investing so much effort in the compact electric crossover segment. Market sentiment in Bulgaria is still changeable, but if you are looking for a reliable recipe for success, a high seating position and compact exterior dimensions remain the most optimal combination for modern families.

It is precisely at this hot spot in the market that the new Volkswagen ID. Cross arrives – the electric successor in spirit to the familiar T-Cross, which now shares its MEB+ technical platform with the lower-slung Volkswagen ID. Polo, while dressing these components in a far more self-assured and practical body. It is this balance between compact dimensions and family functionality that makes the Volkswagen ID. Cross one of the most eagerly anticipated players in its class. The Germans chose southern Spain to show us what the new ID. Cross is capable of, and our team was at the event to be the first to tell you about our impressions of the latest VW.

Exterior

From the very first encounter with the car in the car park, it becomes clear that the production model has retained almost the entire appearance of last year's concept. The designers from Wolfsburg have opted for their new design language, called Pure Positive, which replaces overly futuristic curves with an upright, taut stance and clean lines. The front immediately attracts attention with a continuous LED light strip spanning the entire width of the body, complemented by a lit brand logo on higher trim levels.

In profile and from the rear, the car also looks more mature and proportionate, without trying to shout for attention. The rear light strip echoes the motif at the front, while the lower perimeter of the body is wrapped in substantial black protective plastics that emphasise its crossover character and protect the paintwork. Measuring 4,153 mm in length, 1,794 mm in width and 1,581 mm in height, with a 2,601 mm wheelbase, the car is around fifteen centimetres longer than the Volkswagen ID. Polo and can be ordered with alloy wheels ranging from 17 to an imposing 20 inches in diameter.

The latter look quite impressive, but they compromise the ride, while the smallest ones spoil the appearance, so our advice is that if you choose this car, you should opt for the middle options. This way, the exterior combines practical restraint with modern identity without losing touch with the brand's roots.

Interior

Getting into the cabin comes as a genuine relief for anyone who has criticised the brand's earlier electric models for their excessive reliance on touch controls. The control logic here is significantly more user-friendly, with physical buttons on the steering wheel and a classic rotary volume control returning to their rightful places. In front of the driver sits a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel, while the centre of the dashboard is dominated by a fast and clear 12.9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Its graphics respond instantly and it even offers a playful retro mode styled after the classic Golf from the 1980s.

The build quality and soft surfaces on the dashboard and doors leave a very good impression and comfortably stand comparison with direct rivals such as the Kia EV3, while the cabin feels noticeably cosier than that of the Ford Puma Gen-E. The raised seating position provided us with excellent visibility in Malaga's narrow streets, while legroom and headroom in the second row are entirely sufficient for two adult passengers.

The real ace up the Volkswagen ID. Cross's sleeve, however, lies in its everyday practicality. The main boot holds 475 litres – 20 litres more than the conventional T-Cross and more than is offered by the Kia EV3, for example, largely thanks to the deep compartment beneath the adjustable floor. There is also an additional 25-litre boot under the front bonnet, which proved ideal for storing the charging cables without having to rearrange your luggage every time you stop at a charging station, while the roof can carry up to 75 kg for fitting a roof tent on weekend adventures. All of this makes the cabin one of the most convenient and logically arranged spaces for everyday driving in the segment.

Powertrain and driving characteristics

Under the front bonnet, the MEB+ platform houses an APP290 synchronous electric motor that sends 290 Nm of torque exclusively to the front wheels. In Bulgaria, customers can choose between three power levels – a base 85 kW (116 hp), an intermediate 99 kW (135 hp) and a top-end 155 kW (211 hp). Unlike the Volkswagen ID. Polo, there will be no GTI sports version here, nor an all-wheel-drive variant. There are also two battery options: a more affordable LFP battery with a net capacity of 37 kWh and a range of up to 324 km under the WLTP cycle, as well as a larger NMC battery with a net capacity of 52 kWh, providing up to 427 km on a single charge.

On Malaga's narrow coastal boulevards, the 155 kW (211 hp) version we tested with the larger 52 kWh battery demonstrated precisely the lightness and agility needed in heavy traffic. The accelerator response is linear and predictable, with no sudden surges when pulling away, while acceleration from zero to 100 km/h takes a thoroughly convincing 7.1 seconds. Although this car weighs 1,631 kg, its low centre of gravity, thanks to the cells positioned in the floor, gives it a pleasant sense of stability.

When we left the urban environment and headed along winding mountain roads, the suspension surprisingly displayed a very well-judged character for a car in this class. The architecture at the front is classic MacPherson, while at the rear the engineers have opted for a torsion beam, with adaptive DCC dampers also available on the top version. The body leans only moderately in corners, the steering is light but sufficiently precise and informative, while crossing transverse bumps and speed humps remains quiet and comfortable even with the larger wheels.

At 120 km/h on the motorway, the sound insulation deserves praise – aerodynamic noise around the mirrors is well controlled, while the top speed of 160 km/h is entirely sufficient for European speed limits. Real-world energy consumption during our mixed route, including climbs and motorway sections, settled at around 16 kWh per 100 km. This is very close to the official factory figures of 14.3 to 16.9 kWh per 100 km and means you can comfortably count on more than 330 real-world kilometres outside the city.

At a fast-charging station, the larger battery accepts power of up to 105 kW, allowing its charge to be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in around 24 minutes, while the smaller battery charges at up to 90 kW and takes approximately 23 minutes. A useful bonus for trips into the countryside is the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, which supplies external devices with power from the car's battery, as well as the ability to tow a braked trailer weighing up to 1,200 kg. Overall, the new ID. Cross left us with an impression of predictability, tranquillity and maturity, making it suitable both for urban traffic and longer journeys.

Conclusion and prices

Of course, like all other cars, this one has its shortcomings. Although our overall impression was positive, a day behind the wheel in Spain revealed some clear compromises. There are already serious players in this segment on the Bulgarian market, such as the Skoda Epiq, Mini Aceman and Renault 4, while the smaller 37 kWh battery clearly falls behind them and is primarily suitable for urban and suburban use, as its range drops noticeably on the motorway. In addition, the lack of an all-wheel-drive version will lead people who frequently travel in wintry mountain conditions to look at other alternatives, although there are not many of those in this segment.

The model's positive qualities, however, far outweigh its drawbacks. The Volkswagen ID. Cross's main strengths undoubtedly include its spacious 475-litre boot plus the front compartment for cables, its exceptionally high-quality interior with physical buttons restored, its comfortable ride and the optimal range of the version with the 52 kWh battery.

As for the model's prices on the Bulgarian market, the price list starts at €29,390 and reaches €41,500 for the richly equipped versions. You should know, however, that even the base trim levels offer an extensive range of driver-assistance systems, while the Life and Style versions add features such as 18-inch wheels, dual-zone climate control, matrix LED headlights and options including Harman Kardon audio, massaging seats and a panoramic roof.

Ultimately, after the test near Malaga, we were left with the impression of a very mature and well-thought-out electric crossover that does not chase unnecessary records, but simply handles the family's daily needs with ease. Ultimately, the Volkswagen ID. Cross is shaping up to be a well-balanced proposition for buyers looking for a practical electric crossover and willing to tailor their choice to their budget and actual range requirements.