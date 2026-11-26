The Honda Accord has received a completely redesigned front end in China, where the updated sedan from the GAC Honda joint venture appeared in regulatory documents issued by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The most visible change is the split-headlight design with slim daytime running lights positioned above the main lighting modules. The new Honda H emblem has also been mounted on the hood.

Despite its new appearance, the vehicle is not an entirely new generation. Technical data shows that the wheelbase remains the same as that of the current model. The main body proportions, side glazing, distinctive character line along the doors and door handles have also been retained. The changes are concentrated mainly at the front and rear, defining the model as a major update of the current Accord rather than a completely new vehicle.

The taillights retain their connected design, but the Accord lettering now occupies the space between them. The Honda emblem has been moved higher on the trunk lid and also uses the brand’s new graphics. Additional changes include redesigned side skirts and minor revisions to the lower section of the rear bumper.

The regulatory document also reveals a new hybrid powertrain for the Chinese Accord. It combines a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. The internal-combustion engine itself produces 146 horsepower, but the system’s total output has not been specified. For comparison, the global version of the Accord Hybrid produces 204 horsepower, but this figure has not been confirmed for the Chinese vehicle.

In the published configuration, the sedan uses 235/40 R19 tires. Depending on the equipment level, its curb weight ranges between 1,585 and 1,633 kilograms. The data indicate that the vehicle uses Honda’s current hybrid technology rather than the system from the new Avancier crossover, which was unveiled earlier this month.

The company has already unveiled a new prototype of a model that is expected to enter production in 2028. It could be linked to the next, 12th generation of the Accord, but it has a significantly different silhouette from the Chinese version. Therefore, the new front-end design of GAC Honda cannot be regarded as the confirmed appearance of the future global sedan.

The official debut of the Chinese vehicle could take place soon. The Guangzhou Auto Show will be held from November 27 to December 6, 2026, but it has not yet been confirmed whether GAC Honda will present the model there.