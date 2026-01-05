Biden has the highest pension of all US presidents

Former US President Joe Biden has the largest pension of any US leader in history, the New York Post (NY Post) reported, citing Damian Brady, vice president of the US National Taxpayer's Fund.

Biden's government pension is 417,000 USD, which is 17,000 USD more than his salary during his presidential term. The former president has been allocated more than $1.5 million for fiscal year 2026, of which $727,000 is for rent for Biden's office.

His high pension is due to Biden's unique career path from senator to vice president and president of the United States. This allowed him to take advantage of a “loophole“ and receive contributions from different pension funds simultaneously, Brady noted.