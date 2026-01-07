China Post Delivered 216.5 Billion Items in 2025

Chinese authorities have recorded the delivery of approximately 216.5 billion items nationwide in 2025, according to Zhao Chunju, head of the State Postal Administration (SPA).

Speaking at a national postal conference in Beijing, he explained that this figure is 11.5% higher than in 2024. According to Zhao Chongju, the revenue of this sector of the economy during the reporting period exceeded 1.8 trillion yuan (256.5 billion USD at the current exchange rate of the People's Bank of China), an increase of 6.4%.

This includes China's express delivery sector, which accounted for 1.5 trillion yuan (213.7 billion USD, an increase of 6.5%).

Zhao Chongju also noted the continuous improvement of service quality in China's postal industry.