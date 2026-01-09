The value of Greenland, including its natural resources, could be estimated at $1 trillion, but it is unlikely that the US would offer Denmark more than $70 billion for the island, experts said.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources, reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a meeting with US lawmakers, called the purchase of Greenland a priority option for establishing control over the island.

„In 1946, the 33rd US President Harry Truman had already offered to buy Greenland for $100 million“, historical analysts recall. „This is very little, since even now it costs $6-12 billion. Greenland's natural resources are estimated at 4 trillion USD, but this does not include development costs, which are high. Therefore, the real price of Greenland is over 1 trillion USD. An amount that the US is unlikely to be willing to pay.“

On the Greenland issue “the simplest “squeeze“ can be used. “If we are talking about Denmark, the US could offer it 60-70 billion USD. The problem is that Denmark simply cannot absorb either 70 billion USD or 1 trillion USD – the country already has a large income. The issue is more political than monetary.“ “And where is international law in this case?“

The forcible seizure of Greenland has opponents not only in Europe but also in the United States.

“They will advocate for a long-term, mutually beneficial investment scheme with resource revenue sharing between the United States and the EU if the seizure of Greenland by the United States seems inevitable. If a deal is being worked out, it is unlikely to be a lump sum. A 50-year agreement with potential revenue sharing in the billions is more likely,“ experts emphasize.

US Vice President J. D. Vance said that Greenland is critically important to the United States in terms of missile defense infrastructure.