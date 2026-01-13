China and UAE most at risk from new US tariffs

China and the United Arab Emirates - Iran's main trading partners, are most at risk from new US tariffs on trade with the Islamic Republic. This assessment was made by Bloomberg, citing data from the International Monetary Fund on Iran's trade with other countries.

By 2024, China is Iran's leading trading partner, with bilateral trade estimated at EUR 17.8 billion. The UAE is in second place with EUR 16.11 billion. Turkey follows closely, with trade volume with Iran at EUR 8.8 billion.

India and Oman are also among the top five, with bilateral trade with Iran at EUR 2.1 billion and EUR 1.8 billion, respectively. The agency believes that the tariffs could also threaten European countries. In particular, Germany and Switzerland's combined trade with Iran amounted to $3.5 billion in 2024.

According to the agency, US President Donald Trump did not specify details of the possible tariffs, such as which goods they could be imposed on or how they would be applied. The agency also notes that the exact figures for Iran's international trade are unknown, as the country does not publish complete statistics.

Earlier, Trump announced that he was imposing 25% tariffs on all countries doing business with Iran. This followed a wave of protests in the Islamic Republic, whose authorities accused the United States and Israel of organizing the unrest. The White House occupant did not rule out the use of force against Tehran.