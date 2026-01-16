Trump threatens France and Germany with tariffs if they do not raise drug prices

US President Donald Trump said he had threatened France and Germany with tariffs on their products if they did not agree to the US-proposed plan to raise drug prices in these countries.

At a meeting with White House health advisers, the American leader noted that the price of many drugs in the United States has long been significantly higher than in European countries. He said that the Washington administration had reached an agreement with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, according to which US residents “will pay the lowest price in any country“ for prescription drugs. Trump also hinted that some of the costs could be passed on to consumers in European countries. Speaking about the consultations to reach these agreements, Trump noted: “But we had a problem. Other countries did not want to agree to it. France refused, Germany refused, Britain refused. The entire European Union refused.“

Trump noted that he personally participated in negotiations with representatives of several countries. “I started with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, a very good man. I like him very much. I hope he listens to me. He is a good man“, said the American leader. Trump specified that he told Macron the following: “You have to raise the prices of medicines.“ The French president, according to Trump, refused. “I said: “Emmanuel, the most important thing is that if you do not do this, I will impose a 25% tariff on everything - on wine, on champagne, on everything that comes into the United States“. He said: “Donald, I would be happy to do it for you“, said the American leader.

The American president noted that he had held similar conversations with the leaders of a number of countries, seeking the aforementioned agreements. Trump noted that he had also threatened the German authorities with a 25% tariff. “I spoke to 10 key countries. They all said “no”, but about two minutes later they all agreed,”, said Trump. The White House had previously announced the development of a plan to significantly reduce the cost of drugs in the United States. Its implementation requires the approval of Congress.