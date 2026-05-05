Nearly 66 tons of gold were sold by central banks around the world

The world's central banks sold 66 tons of gold in March 2026, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

The WGC report notes that the biggest sellers of gold in March were the central banks of Turkey (60 tons) and Russia (6 tons).

The most active buyers in March were the central banks of Poland (+11 tons), Uzbekistan (+9 tons), Kazakhstan (+6 tons) and China (+5 tons). Other buyers include the Czech Republic (+2 tons) and Guatemala (+2 tons).

As previously reported, Poland remained the largest buyer in the first quarter of 2026 (+31 tons), followed by Uzbekistan (+25 tons), Kazakhstan (+13 tons) and China (+7 tons). Other central banks, such as the Czech Republic, Malaysia, Guatemala, Cambodia, Indonesia and Serbia, also reported net purchases of a ton or more.