The US-Israeli military operation against Iran is redistributing the world energy market and shifting it towards buying oil from the US.

„What is happening is that people are learning to buy oil from the US“, said US President Donald Trump in a conversation with reporters at the White House, commenting on the energy crisis caused by the US-Israeli military operation against Iran. „They are making this trip to buy oil from the US. It is safer than going through the Strait of Hormuz“, noted the head of the administration in Washington.“And it is probably a higher quality product“, said the president. "They are learning to buy from the US, changing their habits," he said of consumers on the global energy market.