Fibank has completed the most significant international placement of a Bulgarian bank with two bond issues worth a total

Fibank (First Investment Bank) has successfully placed two bond issues worth a total of 310 million euros on the international capital markets.

These are strategic deals that represent an important stage in the bank's development and are the most significant international capital placements carried out by a Bulgarian bank over the years.

The deals include a bond issue of 250 million euros, designed to meet the requirements for minimum capital requirements and eligible liabilities (MREL), as the issue was met by the market with great interest, and the order book was comfortably oversubscribed at a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.5, as well as an additional issue of 60 million euros, structured as a hybrid capital instrument.

The placement was completed with significant interest from international institutional investors and confirms the growing confidence of global markets in Fibank, the sustainability of its business model and its ability to successfully attract long-term international capital in a highly competitive market environment.

„This is a strategic success for Fibank and a clear recognition by international investors of the sustainable development of the bank, our consistent policy and stable financial indicators. The implementation of a transaction of similar scale and structure is a strong signal of trust in Fibank and its establishment as a modern and competitive financial institution on international capital markets. This success is a recognition of the Bulgarian banking sector and shows the increased trust in the country after Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone“, commented Mr. Nikola Bakalov,

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board of First Investment Bank.

The EUR 250 million issue is structured in accordance with international regulatory requirements for MREL, and the EUR 60 million issue is intended to be recognized as a hybrid instrument in the bank's Tier 1 capital.

The issues are intended to be admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange – one of the leading international debt platforms.

Bank of America (BofA) acts as the lead manager for the issues and assists in the successful structuring and placement of the deals to international institutional investors.

First Investment Bank is the largest bank with Bulgarian capital with majority shareholders Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Tseko Minev. As of the end of the first quarter of 2026, the bank ranked fifth in the banking system in terms of assets with EUR 10.02 billion. As of March 31, 2026, Fibank reported strong capital and liquidity indicators, exceeding regulatory requirements.