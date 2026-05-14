The world economy can only benefit from the US-China summit

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes that the talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in Beijing are beneficial for the entire global economy.

“It is very important that the world's two largest economies are interacting at the highest level. We certainly welcome the fact that there is a constructive dialogue between the two sides“, IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozak said at a regular press briefing, commenting on the US-China summit talks in Beijing.

“Anything that helps reduce trade friction and uncertainty is beneficial for both major economies and, of course, for the global economy“, Kozak added.

On Wednesday, the US president arrived in China. During his visit, Trump will hold talks with Xi Jinping. During the consultations, the two heads of state are expected to prioritize resolving bilateral trade and economic disputes. The discussions will touch on key issues on the global agenda. The US prime minister will remain in China until May 15.