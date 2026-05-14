New Delhi government agencies to switch to remote work due to fuel shortage

The New Delhi government is introducing a two-day remote work regime for government employees as part of measures to save fuel, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

She said the decision to telework for two days a week was taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for energy conservation. The new measures will come into effect on May 15. Delhi authorities have also recommended minimizing the use of cars and expanding online meetings.

Gupta also urged residents of the capital to reduce the use of personal vehicles. She said she had already reduced the number of her official vehicles to four.

Late last week, the Indian prime minister called for fuel economy, refraining from foreign travel and avoiding gold purchases to ensure optimal use of existing resources. The South Asian government noted that Modi's call did not imply a shortage of essential goods, but rather was intended to build up energy reserves amid the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Modi then ordered the size of his motorcade to be reduced by 50% and the use of electric vehicles to be increased.