The global food sector is under threat due to wars and complex geopolitics

Food security is under threat amid geopolitical conflicts and trade wars. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Economy of the UAE, Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed al-Saleh, at the forum “Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum“.

"In the current conditions of geopolitical crisis, a number of regions around the world are facing problems in the field of food security. This is also due to the trade wars that some countries are waging. For this reason, we see that supply chains, the routes along which food products move, are changing significantly," the deputy minister noted.

"We also see that new technologies are affecting how food is produced and how it is delivered to different world markets. This affects both those countries that export food and those that import these products, as well as intermediaries who play a key role in food supply chains," the deputy head of the ministry emphasized.