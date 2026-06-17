Alibaba has developed its first AI model for robots

Chinese technology corporation Alibaba has introduced its first series of artificial intelligence models Qwen-Robot for robotics, the company said in a statement.

We are talking about three functional models: for manipulating a robotic arm (Qwen-RobotManip), for robot navigation (Qwen-RobotNav) and for orientation in the physical world (Qwen-RobotWorld).

In February 2025, Alibaba CEO Wu Yongming said that the company would invest 380 billion yuan (about 52 billion USD) over 3 years to create cloud platforms and infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

China is experiencing explosive development in artificial intelligence. Industry leaders include Alibaba, Baidu, DeepSeek, MiniMax, Moonshot AI, Tencent and Zhipu AI.