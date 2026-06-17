G7 leaders call for reducing dependence on energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz

The Group of Seven (G7) countries have called for diversifying energy supply routes and reducing dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, according to a joint statement on geopolitical issues by the participants of the meeting in France.

“We commit to accelerating the diversification of energy supply routes to reduce global vulnerabilities related to the Strait of Hormuz“, the document says.

It notes that “the right of free passage of vessels without restrictions or fees“ is at the heart of international trade. "We agree that an international independent defence initiative, led by France and the United Kingdom, could play an important role in facilitating the resumption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

The United Kingdom has previously expressed its readiness to participate with France in restoring navigation in the Strait of Hormuz through the deployment of a "defensive independent multilateral mission" with a focus on assisting with mine clearance.