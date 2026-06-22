Iran expects US to publish notice on lifting oil sanctions

Iran and the US discussed the lifting of restrictions on Iranian oil exports at the talks in Bürgenstock, and Tehran expects the official announcement to be published soon on the US Treasury Department's website, Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

The talks in Switzerland discussed the unblocking of Iranian assets, as well as permits to sell Iranian oil, petrochemical products and their derivatives. The notice on such permits is expected to be published on the US Treasury Department's website.

Earlier, the main part of the negotiations between Iran and the US on the implementation of the memorandum was concluded in Bürgenstock with the participation of mediators from Pakistan and Qatar. The parties agreed to continue expert-level consultations, which are expected to begin on Monday. The main topic of discussion will be the creation of mechanisms for implementing the Iran-US memorandum.