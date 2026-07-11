Le Monde: New Russian tactics make it difficult for Kiev

Russian forces have drastically changed their tactics in air strikes against the Ukrainian capital, which makes defending the city critically difficult, the authoritative French publication Le Monde reports in its analysis. According to the information, in the latest massive attacks in early July, the Russian army relied on a combined launch of ballistic missiles from new trajectories and the simultaneous targeting of hundreds of drones from all directions, which change their altitude and course in motion.

Field data shows that Kiev's air defense failed to intercept any of the ballistic missiles launched in the latest morning attacks, which is also due to the acute shortage of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems. Journalists from Le Monde emphasize that the city spends sleepless nights underground, while the Russian strategy deliberately aims to overload radar systems and exhaust the Ukrainian arsenal on the eve of key international meetings.