A 24-year-old woman was detained after a police chase and self-inflicted accident on Sofia Ring Road. The incident occurred shortly after 3:00 a.m.

The driver did not obey a signal to stop. During the check, she was tested with a breathalyzer, which read 2.31 per mille of alcohol in the exhaled air. A blood sample was also submitted for chemical analysis.

The police specified that after a phone conversation with her father, who is a political figure, the young woman refused to sign the documents in the case. A 23-year-old Russian citizen was also traveling in the car. The two have minor injuries.

The address where the two were before the incident was visited twice by police patrols after reports of disturbing the night's silence.