A car crashed into a stopped truck near Dupnitsa, two died, three were injured, a medical helicopter was sent

Two people died and three were injured in a serious accident near Dupnitsa, the Ministry of Interior-Kyustendil reported to NOVA.

According to official information, a car crashed into a stopped truck.

An air ambulance was also sent to the scene, reported Diana Rusinova from the European Center for Transport Policies (ECTP).

The incident occurred shortly before joining the Struma motorway at the exit from Dupnitsa in the direction of Sofia. at the exit from Dupnitsa in the direction of movement towards Sofia.

"It is necessary to immediately harness all the forces and means at the disposal of the state to stop this carnage", she also wrote.