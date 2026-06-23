Poland will not pay for road construction in Ukraine

Poland does not intend to pay for road construction in Ukraine from its own budget. This was stated by Polish Minister of Infrastructure Dariusz Klimczak in an interview with Radio Zet.

“There is no doubt that Poland will use its own budget funds to build roads in Ukraine“, he said, answering a question about whether Poland intends to finance the construction of a highway to Lviv.

The minister also noted that the Main Directorate for National Roads and Highways, which is subordinate to his ministry, deals only with road construction on Polish territory. "If a tender for road construction is announced and funds are found in the Ukrainian budget or an international fund, and Polish companies can participate and profit from the contract, then this is a decision for private Polish companies," Klimczak explained.

An international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine will be held in Gdansk from June 25 to 26.

According to World Bank experts published in November 2025, the cost of rebuilding Ukraine after the end of hostilities is estimated at $600 billion.