There are smarter alternatives to Volkswagen plant closures

The head of the German car giant Volkswagen (VW) Oliver Blume believes that the company still has alternatives to closing its four plants.

“There are smarter solutions than closing plants“, he said in an interview with the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. Blume drew attention to the fact that the savings program launched by the group's management is already bearing fruit. According to him, in 2025 alone, it was possible to reduce production costs in Germany by an average of 20%. “This is great progress“, says the VW boss.

The management of the car giant continues to discuss measures to make the group more sustainable, efficient and competitive. According to media reports, up to 120,000 job cuts are possible. In addition, as reported by Der Spiegel magazine, VW is discussing the possibility of suspending production at four factories in Germany, which employ approximately 40,000 people. These are enterprises in Zwickau, Emden, Hanover, as well as the plant of VW subsidiary Audi in Neckarsulm.

Volkswagen's plans confirm how serious the situation is in the German automotive industry, which is experiencing an acute crisis. Previously, a number of car companies and component suppliers announced layoffs.