The killer truck from the Trakia Motorway ran empty routes every day along the same route

The mystery continues to entangle with the truck that on Friday tore the dividing barrier on the "Trakia" motorway, entered the oncoming lane, hit two cars, killed one person and injured two others. The National Toll Administration stated to BNT that the truck ran a number of routes every day, along the same routes and each time - empty. The toll system analyzed the truck's movement a week ago before the serious accident on the "Trakia" motorway.

Prof. Oleg Asenov, head of the National Toll Administration: "The behavior of this driver, it may not be him, but the truck as a road vehicle for the last week is close to risky, which means driving at speeds close to and slightly above the permitted speed limit and strange behavior. When we saw the traffic schedule, at first my colleagues said that we must not be mistaken - this looks like the schedule of a bus that regularly runs along some line - the routes are so symmetrical over a short distance."

Another thing puzzles the experts. Even on toll booths, where there is no scale, the photos show that the cargo cover is always retracted, and the gondola itself is empty.

Prof. Oleg Asenov, head of the National Toll Administration: "This truck is constantly driving either extremely lightly loaded or not loaded at all. I mean, there are many trips per day, not just one or two."

However, the photos do not show who is behind the wheel of the truck.

Prof. Oleg Asenov, head of the National Toll Administration: "Based on the photo material, analytical tools tell us that there is reduced permeability of the windshield, it may be as a result of foil, dust particles.“

According to the Road Traffic Act, the windshield and front side windows must have a light transmittance of at least 70%. Installing foil that reduces the permeability of these windows is illegal. The National Toll Administration is also developing an analysis system to detect risk profiles. Namely, cars that are often filmed committing violations or driving risky.