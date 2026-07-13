The government takes a firm course: "Mini Maritsa-East" and TPP "Maritsa East 2" leave BEH - guarantees for jobs and stability

A new stage for the energy sector: Two key companies leave BEH.

A wave of changes is sweeping the Bulgarian energy sector! The Ministry of Energy officially confirmed that „Mini Maritsa-East“ and TPP "Maritsa East 2“ will be removed from the structure of the Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH), BTA reported.

This is an inevitable step, set as a commitment under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, Minister Iva Petrova emphasized at a press conference in Stara Zagora.

End of speculation: Jobs are protected

In recent months, rumors and concerns about the fate of the “Maritsa-East“ complex have multiplied like mushrooms after rain.

However, Minister Petrova was categorical – there will be no closures of enterprises or mass layoffs.

„Our goal is to build a sustainable model that will guarantee the long-term development of the complex and the security of employees,“ she said.

New management practices and transparency

After years of delay and lack of real action, the Ministry of Energy has launched joint work with BEH, the managements of both companies and the unions.

A working group will meet on site every week to prepare financial and investment plans, analyze current challenges and propose concrete solutions. Expert teams will work between meetings, and the political leadership will closely monitor the process.

Financial stability and efficiency – keywords for the future

Minister Petrova emphasized that the current model of monthly financing of “Mini Maritsa-Iztok“ is not sustainable.

For the last month alone, around 50 million euros were requested for salaries and external services. The costs for remuneration have jumped by 8%, and those for external services - by 12%.

A similar analysis is also pending for the TPP “Maritsa Iztok 2“, where emission quotas weigh heavily on the budget. Work is already underway on cost optimization and more effective quota management.

Audit and personnel changes: A new beginning for “Mini Maritsa-East“

After taking office, Minister Petrova ordered audits at BEH, “Mini Maritsa-East“ and “Kozloduy NPP - New capacities“.

The results of the inspections reveal questionable management practices, inflated costs and declining production activity. This necessitated a change in the management of the mining company, and some of the findings have already been reported to the competent authorities.

European funds and reclamation: Opportunities and challenges

The reform is key to the absorption of nearly 1 billion leva of European funds, including under the Territorial Plan for a Just Transition for Stara Zagora.

About 200 million leva have been earmarked for reclamation, but so far “Mines Maritsa-East“ have not received funding due to a lack of prepared projects.

State aid will be possible only if the requirements of the European Commission are met, while avoiding financing coal mining activities.

A call for responsibility and unity

Minister Petrova appeals to the topic of the “Maritsa-East“ complex not to be used for political purposes, but to focus efforts on real solutions for financial stability, investments and long-term development.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Council in Stara Zagora adopted a declaration in defense of Bulgaria's energy sovereignty and the “Maritsa-East“ complex.