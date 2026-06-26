Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski expressed satisfaction that companies from both countries did not sign a single agreement at the international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Gdansk.

“Maybe this is for the better, because the Polish company that built the waste incineration plant in Lviv is eager to be paid“, he wrote on his blog.

At the end of March, the Lviv authorities terminated a contract for the construction of a waste recycling plant with the Polish company Control Process, accusing it of delaying the project. According to the Polish side, the contract was terminated at the final stage of construction (95% complete). It is emphasized that the Lviv authorities made their decision in violation of the decision of the arbitration court, which sided with the Poles. In addition, the Lviv authorities have not paid the Polish company 6 million euros out of the total contract value of 34 million euros.

According to Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko, who is currently in Gdansk, 160 agreements worth more than 10 billion euros were signed at the international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine. Ukrainian companies have signed agreements with companies from Lithuania, Germany, the Czech Republic, Sweden and France. Ukrainians have not signed a single agreement with Polish entrepreneurs.

On Wednesday, former Polish Prime Minister Leszek Miller (who held the post from 2001 to 2004) advised Polish participants in the conference not to make any investments in the Ukrainian economy. “Any investment in a completely corrupt Ukraine is a huge risk for any company,” the politician warned.