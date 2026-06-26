"Bella Bulgaria participates in the third regional economic summit of the American Chambers of Commerce of Bulgaria, Gre

Cross-border projects, regional development and opportunities for attracting more investments in Southeast Europe were the topics in focus of the third regional economic summit of the American Chambers of Commerce of Bulgaria, Greece and Turkey.

Assoc. Prof. Nikolay Krushkov, member of the board of directors of „Bella Bulgaria“, participated in the panel on transport, supply chain and production. He presented the three key challenges facing supply chains in a global context today. These are military conflicts (the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, for example), tariffs (the United States of Europe, Europe of China) and different standards (new rules for drivers, specific only to Greece, or the Turkish law requiring cars with foreign license plates to be driven only by the person who imported them into the country, i.e. the person who crossed the border with him).

Krushkov emphasized that these challenges can be addressed at the regional level through better planning based on cooperation, clear priorities and specialization. According to him, the key industries in which better planning, coordination and specialization are mandatory are energy, the food industry, transport and supplies. He explicitly reminded that “Bella Bulgaria“ through its logistics division, carried out the transportation of vaccines at its own expense during the Covid19 pandemic, precisely because it has the most modern transport equipment in terms of food safety and temperature regimes.

More than 300 business leaders from 15 countries from Southeast Europe, Central Asia and the Caucasus participated in the event. The goal is to deepen regional cooperation and strengthen of economic ties.