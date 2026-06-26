NRA enters seaside establishments with a mystery shopper

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) is starting its summer control campaign along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast. Starting from June 29, hundreds of commercial establishments in the resorts will be placed under active surveillance, with inspectors monitoring compliance with tax and social security legislation, the actual reporting of turnover and attempts to unjustifiably increase prices.

The inspections will cover restaurants, shops, attractions, parking lots and other commercial establishments along the coast. Fiscal inspectors will carry out control purchases using the “mystery shopper“ method, and in some of the establishments, overt observations will also be made. NRA employees will be present on site for a certain period, will track sales and compare the results with data from previous periods.

The revenue agency specifies that the goal of the campaign is better fiscal discipline, increasing the share of businesses that voluntarily comply with the rules, ensuring a level playing field and reporting real turnover.

Daily monitoring will also be carried out at exchanges and markets that supply hotels and establishments with food and beverages. NRA employees will also work together with representatives of other institutions.

During the campaign, it will also be monitored whether seasonal workers are employed with employment contracts, as well as whether the requirements of social security legislation are being complied with.

The NRA reminds that every consumer has the right to withhold payment to the merchant until receiving a receipt. If, despite this, a fiscal receipt is not issued or the receipt turns out to be fake, citizens can report it to the Revenue Agency Information Center: 0700 18 700 and 02 9859 6801, as well as to the email [email protected].

Users can also check their receipts via the NRA Mobile mobile application, which scans the QR code on the fiscal receipt. The application is available for download from the App Store and Google Play.