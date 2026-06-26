"Kalashnikov presents equipment for high-altitude work in India

The Kalashnikov Concern presented specialized equipment for extreme high-altitude conditions and a personal water filter at an international exhibition in India.

Maxim Karavaev, Director of Business Development of the Concern in India, said that the needs of the Indian Armed Forces and Armed Police are taken into account when developing and promoting these products. “We carefully consider the needs of the Indian Armed Forces and Armed Police. The harsh conditions of high altitude, everything above 5,000 meters, are characterized by gusty winds, low oxygen levels and temperatures down to minus 50-60 degrees Celsius“, Karavaev noted. “We have specialized shoes for use in temperatures down to minus 60 degrees Celsius. Special materials and fabrics are used. This is a proven and effective solution“, said a company representative.

In addition, the company presented equipment for the comfort of servicemen during long periods in the field and at high altitude positions. According to Karavaev, the issue of drinking water quality remains one of the most pressing problems in India. “One of our most advanced products is a specialized personal water filter with relief membranes. It filters up to 20,000 liters of water“, he said. The compact filter removes petroleum products, chemical contaminants, heavy metals, bacteria and pathogens from water.

A unique feature of the device is the built-in filter life monitoring mechanism. “When its filtration capacity decreases, it stops filtering water. When it is no longer safe to use, it automatically indicates that it needs cleaning“, he explained Karavaev.

The Kalashnikov Concern presented its high-tech products for the first time at the 10th specialized exhibition of small arms, counterterrorism, modern military technologies and electronic defense systems, India Homeland Security Expo, in New Delhi. A key part of the Russian exhibition was its line of unmanned aerial systems. In addition to the compact helicopters Karakurt and Goliath, the all-weather high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft, known in India as Garuda, was also on display.