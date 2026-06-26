Lufthansa denies canceling flight due to kerosene shortage

Germany's largest airline Lufthansa has denied a report by Der Spiegel that up to 40 of its planes could be temporarily grounded due to a kerosene shortage, Reuters reported.

According to the agency, the airline said the article appeared to be based on an old recording of an event.

About an hour and a half later, Der Spiegel removed the article from its website. “Previously, a story was published here claiming that Lufthansa was preparing to ground up to 40 planes due to an energy crisis. After publication, it became clear that the key information was outdated and therefore incorrect. "That's why we decided to remove this text completely," Der Spiegel said in a statement published on its website.

The statement stated that Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr had prepared employees in an internal meeting on June 26 for a significant escalation of the crisis. In just 72 hours, he explained, the high price of kerosene had escalated into an availability problem, with more and more airports facing fuel shortages.

The German national carrier operates an average of 12 flights a day to and from Sofia, Frankfurt and Munich. During the summer season, it also operates nearly 4 flights from our seaside cities of Varna and Burgas.