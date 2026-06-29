Samsung to invest trillions of dollars in South Korea

The Samsung Group conglomerate has pledged to invest approximately 2.655 trillion won (1.7 trillion USD) in semiconductor and robotics production in South Korea.

“Samsung intends to invest 2.030 trillion won in the development of a semiconductor cluster including industrial complexes in Pyeongtaek and Yongin“, the corporation announced on its website. “625 trillion won is planned for investment in the Honam region (southwestern part of the country), Chuncheon region and Yongam (southeastern part of the country) in the production of semiconductor components and materials, robots and information and communication technologies“, the company added. In this way, Samsung intends to “contribute to making the Republic of Korea a global technology leader“ in this area.

On Monday, the South Korean government unveiled a plan for “three megaprojects“. The event was attended by the chairmen of Samsung Electronics and SK Group, the world's two largest memory chip makers.

SK Group Chairman Choi Tae-won announced investments of 2.1 trillion won ($1.3 trillion): 1.1 trillion won ($713 billion) will go to semiconductor projects and 1.00 trillion won ($650 billion) will go to data centers.

According to the International Monetary Fund, the nominal GDP of the Republic of Korea in 2025 is estimated at $1.87 trillion, while in purchasing power parity the figure reaches $3.3 trillion. This year, thanks to the boom in artificial intelligence, shares of Samsung Electronics have risen 198%, while chipmaker SK Hynix, part of SK Group, has risen 342%.