With the launch of Akkuyu NPP, Turkey achieves carbon neutrality

The electricity generated at the „Akkuyu“ nuclear power plant will contribute significantly to achieving Turkey's climate goals.

„Rosatom“, which is building Turkey's first nuclear power plant, „Akkuyu“, is focusing its efforts on commissioning the plant's first power unit in 2026. „In addition to the many positive economic effects of the „Akkuyu“ project, the electricity generated at the nuclear power plant will contribute significantly to achieving Turkey's climate goals, primarily carbon neutrality by 2053“. This was stated by Anton Dedusenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of „Akkuyu Nuclear“ JSC, at the NPPES Forum in Istanbul.

„And, of course, the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31), which will be held in Turkey this year, is of paramount importance here. The presidency of COP31, this key climate negotiation platform, is a strategic step for Turkey, reflecting its commitment to the principles of sustainable development. It is crucial for us that in recent years the discussion on the role of nuclear energy in the climate agenda has become more focused and mature. Nuclear energy is not only a source of stable, low-carbon generation, but also a technological platform for addressing a wider range of climate and infrastructure challenges. It is important for us to show that these solutions are already available, have practical application and can be adapted to the needs of specific countries and regions“, Dedusenko noted.

He reported that “Rosatom“ plans to hold a series of events as part of COP31 to discuss practical solutions from the nuclear industry that help reduce the carbon footprint without compromising the security of energy supplies and economic growth. “We plan to present Russian nuclear technologies at the Russian pavilion and look forward to seeing everyone in Antalya in November“, said the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the JSC.

The “Akkuyu“ NPP is the first nuclear power plant under construction in the Republic of Turkey. The project consists of four power units with VVER III+ reactors designed in Russia. Each unit will have a capacity of 1200 MW. The Akkuyu NPP is the first project in the global nuclear industry to be implemented using the Build-Own-Operate organizational and economic model.