Patriot missile production in Ukraine to be delayed for years

The production of Patriot missile systems in Ukraine could be delayed by a year or more after the United States granted a license to Kiev. It is impossible to give even an approximate timetable, admitted Sergiy Beskrestnov, an adviser to the Defense Minister on military technologies and unmanned aerial vehicles.

„All this could be delayed by a year or more. It is impossible to provide even an approximate schedule, since we do not know, for example, how long it will take subcontractors to produce various components,“ he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Beskrestnov noted that along with the license “all flowcharts of the production process are transferred, specialized training is provided, and all contacts with suppliers are provided“.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot anti-missile systems. As Bloomberg noted, the implementation of the American leader's proposal “will not be simple or quick“.