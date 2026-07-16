At a roundtable with representatives of the Chinese business community, Kazakh President Kassam-Jomart Tokayev expressed sincere gratitude to his Chinese partners and praised the enduring comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.

“Our bilateral ties have risen to an unprecedented level. Together, we have entered a new “golden thirty” of Kazakh-Chinese relations. There is every reason to believe that the interaction between our countries has reached a completely new level. Our peoples are united by mutual trust, sincere friendship and a shared vision for the future. I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep gratitude to my dear friend, Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, for his personal contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries,“ said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the Head of State, the high level of political trust creates a solid foundation for further expansion of trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Last year, bilateral trade reached a record high of 49 billion USD. China invested over 30 billion USD in the economy of Kazakhstan. Currently, over 8,500 enterprises with Chinese capital are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. Among them, such large companies as CNPC, CITIC and Huawei are particularly notable.

"We highly appreciate the significant contribution of Chinese business to the modernization of the Kazakh economy. In recent years, our countries have successfully implemented a number of important joint projects. As a result, we have created jobs, introduced modern technologies and strengthened industrial cooperation. Today, we are jointly implementing new strategic projects. In particular, we have begun construction of a large gas-chemical complex with Sinopec, a corn deep-processing plant with Fufeng Group and a modern cotton and textile cluster with Lihua Group," Tokayev said.

Chinese automakers are opening production facilities in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan produces HOWO, Yutong and JAC vehicles. Last year, multi-brand production of Changan, Great Wall Motor and Chery cars was launched. "These projects show that our bilateral partnership is based on innovation, modern technologies and industrial modernization," the president emphasized.