Zucchini prices have risen, tomatoes have fallen

A mixed movement in wholesale prices of basic food products, fruits and vegetables is observed this week, according to data from the weekly bulletin of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT), BTA reported.

The Market Price Index (MPI), which reflects the movement of wholesale food prices in our country, decreased by 0.43 percent to 2.342 points compared to 2.352 points a week earlier. The base level of the index (1,000 points) is from 2005.

Cow cheese increased in price by 2.09 percent to 6.25 euros per kilogram, and “Vitosha“ - by 2.70 percent to 9.29 euros per kilogram. The price of yogurt (3 and over 3 percent fat content) is down by 1.86 percent to 0.74 euros per 400-gram bucket, and fresh milk is up by 2.39 percent to 1.20 euros per liter.

Frozen chicken is down by 4.14 percent to 3.66 euros per kilogram, and eggs (size M) - by 5.94 percent to 0.19 euros per piece wholesale. Cow butter (a 125-gram package) is available for 1.52 euros per piece, which is an increase of 8.57 percent.

The price of rice is down 1.52 percent to 1.68 euros per kilogram, and lentils - by 1.01 percent to 1.96 euros per kilogram. The price of ripe beans is up - by 2.17 percent to 1.98 euros per kilogram. Sugar is up 0.46 percent to 0.88 euros per kilogram. The price of oil is down - by 0.90 percent to 1.76 euros per liter, and type 500 flour - by 1.47 percent to 0.67 euros per kilogram.

Among vegetables, the most expensive this week are zucchini, which are traded by 15.11 percent more - by 0.64 euros per kilogram, and the largest drop is observed in the price of tomatoes, which is down by 12.63 percent to 1.37 euros per kilogram.

The price of green lettuce is down - by 3.03 to 0.64 euros per kilogram, potatoes - by 2.64 percent to 0.59 euros per kilogram, carrots - by 8.89 per cent to 0.84 euros per kilogram, as well as green peppers - by 9.59 per cent to 1.32 euros per kilogram.

The prices of red peppers are increasing - by 3.72 per cent to 2.01 euros per kilogram, cucumbers - by 0.35 per cent to 1.15 euros per kilogram, cabbage - by 5.07 per cent to 0.58 euros per kilogram, ripe onions - by 4.90 per cent to 0.60 euros per kilogram.

Among the fruits monitored by the DKSBT, only apples are increasing in price - by 3.06 per cent to 1.28 euros per kilogram. The biggest decrease was recorded in the price of peaches, which are traded 15.63 percent less - 1.35 euros per kilogram, followed by apricots, whose price is down 14.32 percent to 1.40 euros per kilogram. Lemons are also cheaper - 3.38 percent to 2.29 euros per kilogram.