Zlatka Dimitrova on the prices of the sea: For the first time, the shelves in the supermarket were literally empty

More and more families prefer to shop in supermarkets, as it is more profitable than visiting establishments. This was commented by Zlatka Dimitrova on the air of “Wake up”. She explained that she shares her position from the point of view of an ordinary person, consumer and shopper, prompted by what she saw in the supermarket, writes Nova TV.

According to her, the store is full of overcrowded carts and an extremely large number of people, and the shelves were literally empty. “This is the first time I have seen such a thing”, shared Dimitrova, who is spending her 26th summer at the “Kavatsi” camping site with her family. According to her calculations, a family of four needs between 300 and 350 euros per day. This amount includes breakfast, lunch, something in the afternoon and dinner, without considering additional expenses for children, accommodation or fuel, which makes over 2000 euros for food alone for seven days.

Dimitrova shared specific examples from establishments on the Black Sea coast, noting that “it is not normal for a Greek salad to cost nearly 40 leva”, which is 21 euros, and ordinary mussels with wine are priced at 20 euros. “I am not putting absolutely all establishments under a common denominator”, she specified, pointing out that there are certainly some that are very correct, have kept their prices and have taken the situation into account.

“As an ordinary person, I think that the state is to blame here”, commented Dimitrova. According to her, there is no adequate plan to prevent price speculation during the introduction of the euro, which creates difficulties for many Bulgarian families in economic terms. She expressed hope that over the years the purchasing value of the Bulgarian will increase so that families can afford a normal summer vacation on our Black Sea coast.