More and more Bulgarians are driving new cars - what are the most preferred ones?

Sales of new cars in our country are increasing. After last year, a record was set with nearly 50,000 new cars purchased, for the first six months, dealers reported growth of another 6 percent.

Nearly 5,000 new vehicles on average per month have been registered since the beginning of 2026, according to statistics from car dealers in our country, BNT reports. The most serious purchases were in April.

Vasil Novoselski - new car dealer: "This year, just like last year, we have a serious growth in car sales, with this year the growth being about 5.5% in sales. April 2026 is a big boom in sales that we have never had. We are replacing our extremely outdated fleet, which in any case will have an impact on safety in the coming years."

The figures from the beginning of the year for electric cars are impressive. There, data from manufacturers and dealers show that the growth of electric cars sold in the country is 86%. In addition to cheap transportation, the other main factor for this growth is the charging infrastructure.

In the last 2 years, Bulgaria has climbed to first place among the countries on the Balkan Peninsula in terms of the number of charging stations for electric cars. This made Zdravko's choice of a new car easier.

Zdravko Mavrodiev - owner of an electric car: "My work is related to daily travel in the country and I travel maybe 10 thousand kilometers a month, two, and for me it is very important to travel economically, comfortably, quickly, cheaply. I have my own photovoltaic power plant in the house where I live and now I really get to travel with this car completely free of charge."

Vasil Novoselski – new car dealer: "In the coming years, regardless of the problems with electric cars, this trend will improve and the sale of electric cars and electrified cars will increase…and this is not only in Bulgaria, this is in Europe as a whole, we are moving with the European market."

There is also growth in sales of used cars in our country, and the import of cars from Canada and the USA is also increasing.

Valery Kirov – importer of cars from the USA and Canada: "American and Canadian cars are actually more reliable because their safety requirements are higher than European ones, their sheet metal is thicker and in general the trend in America and Canada is for people to own cars with more extras and a higher level of equipment."

There remains great interest in purchasing hybrid cars. In addition to spending much less than cars with internal combustion, they are suitable for both cheap urban travel and long journeys, thanks to their recuperation.