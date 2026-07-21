Fibank keeps blink P2P transfers by mobile number free of charge until the end of 2026.

Fibank extends its promotional campaign for free intra-bank and inter-bank blink P2P transfers by mobile number until the end of the year.

In the second half of the year, the bank's clients will also be able to send money immediately without paying a fee, as they only need to know the recipient's mobile number and have it registered for the service with the respective bank that serves it.

The extension of the campaign is a natural continuation of Fibank's aspiration to offer its clients fast, convenient and affordable digital payments, tailored to their dynamic everyday lives. Data shows that since the beginning of the year, the number of blink P2P transfers has increased by 40%, and new user registrations continue to increase.

The service allows money to be transferred in seconds, without entering an IBAN, with the transfer being made only through the recipient's mobile number. All this is done easily and securely through the My Fibank mobile application.

In addition to transfers between relatives, friends and colleagues, blink P2P by mobile number also provides the opportunity for donations to socially significant causes. In recent months, the number of organizations that accept donations through blink has been constantly increasing. In this way, every client can support a chosen cause at any time and with just a few taps of the phone. An up-to-date list of initiatives is available at www.blinkpay.bg.

Fibank was the first bank in Bulgaria to offer its customers the mobile number transfer service via its mobile application in early 2023. The blink p2p service is provided by the National Card and Payment Scheme, part of BORICA AD. By maintaining the promotional conditions, Fibank continues its consistent policy of developing modern digital services and promoting cashless payments, offering its clients even more convenience in everyday transfers.

You can read more about the blink P2P service by mobile number HERE.