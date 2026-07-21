Iran explains how it bypassed the US naval blockade

Iran has managed to avoid the consequences of the naval blockade by rerouting its goods through Russia and the Caspian Sea, according to Deputy Agriculture Minister Mohammad Reza Talaei.

“By changing the route from the Indian Ocean to Russia and the Caspian Sea, we have managed to counter the threat of a complete economic blockade,“ he said in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

According to the deputy minister, more than 30% of all cargo entering the country passes through Iran's northern ports. Talaei stressed that these ports mainly process agricultural crops that guarantee the country's food security. He added that the US blockade "has not caused any disruption to the supply of goods in the domestic market."