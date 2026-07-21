German drivers flock to Czech Republic for cheap fuel

German drivers flock to Czech Republic to fill up with cheap fuel, according to a video published on the website of the newspaper Bild.

Shortly before the expiry of the fuel price cap in the Czech Republic, German drivers are crossing the border en masse. Due to the lower fuel prices in the Czech Republic, drivers from Germany are heading there to fill up. This causes queues at local gas stations. For example, in the border town of Ostrov, many drivers wait up to an hour to fill up with cheap diesel fuel.

In the Czech Republic, the price of diesel, as noted in the video, is 1.55 euros per liter. This is approximately 0.80 cents cheaper than in Germany. Because of this advantage, drivers are willing to travel about 100 km, including from Leipzig, to fill up their tank.

It is also noted that the price cap in the Czech Republic will expire after midnight and the cost advantage will disappear.

On July 19, Bild reported that the new escalation of the conflict over Iran has led to a sharp increase in gasoline and diesel prices in Germany. On Sunday, after daily price increases, a liter of Super gasoline cost an average of 2,328 euros in the country. The price of E10 gasoline (with up to 10% bioethanol) rose to 2,274 euros, and that of diesel fuel to 2,305 euros. Diesel prices rose the most: on Sunday, July 12, after the midday price increase, the price was 2,238 euros; it has now reached 2,305 euros.

The so-called fuel rebate has already expired in Germany. It provided for a 17 cent per liter tax cut on gasoline and diesel in May and June. The Bundestag approved it on April 24 to combat rising prices. As part of the government measures, gas station operators in Germany are only allowed to raise prices once a day, at 12:00.