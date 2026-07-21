Boeing asks US to pressure EU over Airbus loans

The US company Boeing has asked the US administration to put pressure on the EU leadership on the issue of financing a loan for the European aircraft manufacturing giant Airbus. The information is from the ag. Reuters, which refers to a letter sent by Boeing to US trade negotiator Jamieson Greer.

It states that Boeing was surprised by the announcement of a 3 billion euro loan by the European Investment Bank (EIB) on June 29, given that just four days earlier the EU had supported an extension of the tariff truce between the two countries. Boeing has asked the administration in Washington for a detailed explanation of the terms of the loan to determine whether it is consistent with the 2021 agreement, which was reached amid disputes over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers.

Commenting on the information, the EIB told Reuters that it finances thousands of companies annually. “This is an interest-bearing loan and is part of the EIB's overall financing activity,“ a spokesman said.