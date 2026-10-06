World population to reach 9.7 billion by 2050

The world's population is set to increase by nearly 1.4 billion by 2050, reaching 9.7 billion. Human activity could double the size of the global economy and human impact on the environment is likely to increase, OPEC said in a statement after the first publication of its annual report on the environment, climate and sustainable development for 2026.

The first edition of the report provides an overview of the prevailing views on environmental protection and sustainable development issues that have been the focus of various forums over the past year. The report aims to raise awareness, promote understanding of the different prevailing perspectives and bridge the gap between positions in order to develop pragmatic, effective, inclusive and equitable solutions.

The report emphasizes that climate change and other environmental challenges are linked to the impacts of activities that are essential for sustaining human life and social progress, and that sustainable development requires that environmental protection and human development be pursued in a complementary manner.

“According to OPEC's forecast, the world's population will increase by approximately 1.4 billion people to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, and human activity is likely to double the global economy, so the impact of human activity on the environment is likely to increase,“ the organization said in a statement.

Recent assessments show that the world has made significant progress in reducing emissions and progress on the global sustainable development agenda, OPEC added. The organization stressed that the global nature of environmental and sustainable development challenges warrants addressing them through international cooperation, noting that this must be based on energy realities.

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais added that each country's unique circumstances must determine its path to a sustainable energy future. “Therefore, each country's approach must be understood, respected and supported, provided that it contributes to addressing pressing global challenges,“ he noted.