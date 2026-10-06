Turkish exports to Bulgaria reached $3.9 billion for the period January-September 2026, according to data cited by the Anadolu Agency. Compared to the same period last year, the value of Turkish goods and services sold increased by 16%.

Thus, Bulgaria retains its second place among Turkey's neighboring countries in terms of value of Turkish exports. Iraq is in first place with about $6.7 billion. Greece follows with $2.6 billion and Georgia with $2.2 billion.

Bulgaria is among the fastest growing markets

In terms of growth rate, Bulgaria ranks third. Turkish exports to Georgia grew the most – by 19.6%, followed by Syria with 19%. The growth to Bulgaria is 16%.

Turkey's total exports to neighboring countries reached 20.9 billion USD, which is an increase of 3.2% on an annual basis. This group includes Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Syria and Azerbaijan.

Over the same period, total Turkish exports increased by 5.2% and reached 210.973 billion USD. The data were summarized by the Ministry of Trade of Turkey and quoted by the Anadolu Agency.

Chemical products are the leading group

Chemical products and their products are the leading commodity group in Turkish exports to neighboring countries. Sales in this sector are 3.891 billion dollars.

In second place are cereals, legumes, oilseeds and derived products, followed by furniture, paper and wood. The smallest share is ornamental plants and their products - 23.097 million dollars.

The data show that Bulgaria remains one of the main regional markets for Turkish companies, with export growth to the country higher than the average increase in sales to all neighboring countries.