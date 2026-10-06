Drone with a range of over 300 kilometers presented in Sofia (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

Coincidentally or not, today the Fifth edition of the specialized exhibition Inter Drone Expo 2026 opened in Sofia. Prime Minister Rumen Radev opened it with the words: “The question is how to make all innovations, high-tech achievements, serve humanity for good. How to make it so that we can better protect ourselves from these same systems, again with unmanned systems, when they are used with destructive intent, such as a military operation - strikes on cargo ships and others“.

“It is no coincidence that 2 years ago, at my insistence and under my patronage, the Bulgarian army held the first drone competition. Back then, it was a difficult and painful journey. In just 2 years, the progress has been enormous. We already have FPD drones that are produced in Bulgaria, the operators of the Bulgarian army skillfully handle these systems - reconnaissance systems, kamikaze drones, etc.,“, the Prime Minister recalled.

“I am proud that such technologies are being developed here in Bulgaria. We have wonderful people of science, business representatives who work closely with state institutions, with local authorities. I know that a large part of the systems on display are not prototypes. They are used. Bulgaria is on the world map in the field of high technologies and unmanned systems“, said Radev and added: “If decades ago the potential of a nation was measured by the level of industry, the volume of industry and finances, today the potential is measured by science, high technologies and, above all, by the people who have the capacity, ability and knowledge to develop this area. Especially in this regard, Bulgaria ranks in a prize-winning place“.

At this year's edition of Inter Drone Expo, which will last until October 9 at the Inter Expo Center in Sofia, visitors can see DEHYX's Hooligan UAV - a high-speed unmanned aerial vehicle designed for long-distance missions. The machine reaches speeds of up to 240 km/h and has a minimum range of 300 km. The maximum take-off weight is 30 kg, and the payload reaches 5 kg. The platform allows the use of various navigation systems and modules according to the specific task.

AVIUMTECHNOLOGIES presents technologies that track the entire process from the virtual design of an unmanned aerial vehicle to its actual flight. Among the exhibits are the Cruiser and Athena UAV platforms. Athena has a three-meter wingspan, can carry up to 5 kg of cargo and in this configuration has a range of up to 250 km and autonomy of up to three hours. Its possible applications include medical equipment deliveries, emergency response, border control and firefighting support.

Visitors will also be able to see NIKI Rotor Aviation's Kallithea 2.0, built in Bulgaria. The gyroplane reaches a top speed of 180 km/h, can climb to 3,000 meters and offers up to four hours of flight on a single charge.