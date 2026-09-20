The consumer basket increased in price by 1 EUR in a week

Most vegetables are increasing in price on the stock exchanges in our country this week, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DCBM).

The market price index (MPI), which reflects the movement of wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, increased by 1.11 percent to 2.281 points compared to 2.256 points a week earlier. The base level of the index (1.000 points) is from 2005, BTA writes.

Among vegetables, the most significant increase in price during the week was cucumbers, which are up by 23.59 percent and are traded at up to 1.48 euros per kilogram. The prices of potatoes are also higher - by 7.96 percent to 0.61 euros per kilogram, zucchini - by 5.44 to 0.92 euros per kilogram, and tomatoes - by 4.76 percent to 1.32 euros per kilogram. Green peppers are 3.63 percent more expensive and are sold at 1 euro per kilogram, and red peppers - by 2.99 percent to 1.12 euros per kilogram. The price increase for cabbage is minimal - by 0.47 percent to 0.54 euros per kilogram, and carrots - by 0.37 percent to 0.68 euros per kilogram. Only green lettuce is cheaper - by 5.7 percent to 0.62 euros per kilogram, and ripe onions - by 3.51 percent to 0.55 euros per kilogram.

Among the fruits monitored by the DKSBT, only peaches are more expensive, which are up by 18.52 percent and are sold at 1.28 euros per kilogram. On the other hand, the price of grapes has fallen the most, with a value of 12.33 percent lower and reaching 1.28 euros per kilogram wholesale. The prices of apples are also down - by 5.54 percent to 0.98 euros per kilogram, and of lemons - by 4.43 percent to 1.67 euros per kilogram.

The price of cow's cheese is up by 0.08 percent to 6.08 euros per kilogram, and of Vitosha“ type cheese - by 0.62 percent to 9.36 euros per kilogram. Yogurt (3 and over 3 percent fat content) is cheaper by 2.37 percent to 0.72 euros per 400-gram bucket, and fresh milk - by 0.64 percent to 1.16 euros per liter. Cow butter (125 gram packet) is traded at 1.46 euros per piece, which is a price increase of 0.17 percent.

Frozen chicken is cheaper by 0.62 percent to 3.61 euros per kilogram, and eggs (size M) retain their price and are sold at 0.19 euros per piece wholesale.

The price of rice is up by 1.52 percent to 1.67 euros per kilogram, of ripe beans - by 2.66 percent to 2.12 euros per kilogram, and of lentils - by 0.87 percent to 2.04 euros per kilogram. An increase in price was also observed for sugar - by 8.88 percent to 0.95 euros per kilogram, type 500 flour - by 7.58 percent to 0.71 euros per kilogram, and oil - by 5.63 percent to 1.83 euros per liter.