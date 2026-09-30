A business delegation with a technology focus is being prepared for Canada and the USA

Alex Nestor, President and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria and Desislava Vezenkova, Executive Director of the Chamber visited the BCCI and spoke with the Chairman Tsvetan Simeonov.

During the meeting, information was provided about an upcoming business delegation to Canada and the USA, organized by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria itself, together with the innovation hub “The Edge“.

The visit will take place from October 23 to November 1, 2026, with the main destinations being the city of Toronto in the province of Ontario and the city of New York. The delegation will visit “The Tech Festival Canada“ (Toronto Tech Festival), which provides a high-end networking platform with leading technology incubators, Canadian universities, government institutions and global corporations in the fields of innovation, artificial intelligence and energy. Participants will visit Niagara Falls for an official meeting with Mayor Jim Diodati and local businesses, as well as attend a festive event of the “Kanev“ Foundation.

The main Canadian module includes visits to the production and research facilities of the companies “BWXT Canada“ and “General Dynamics Land Systems Canada“, as well as working meetings with representatives of McMaster University and the Ontario Institute of Technology. An optional program in New York is also provided for the members of the delegation, including meetings with the Consulate General of the Republic of Bulgaria, the Permanent Mission to the UN, global entrepreneur Tsveta Kaleinska and Wall Street financial expert Peter Tuckman.

The organizational and logistical coordination of the program is undertaken by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria, and individual travel and accommodation expenses are at the expense of the participants. Since the preferential accommodation prices and room availability at the hotel hosting the festival are dynamic and change quickly, the organizers recommend timely confirmation.

It was noted that now is an appropriate time to expand bilateral cooperation with Canada in connection with the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). According to information from the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Bulgaria, since the signing of the agreement in 2017, trade between Bulgaria and Canada has increased by 100%.