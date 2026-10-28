Bulgargaz to reduce gas price forecast

„Bulgargaz“ will revise its forecast for the price of natural gas in November. The increase is expected to remain double-digit, but to be less than the initially announced nearly 34% compared to October. In the initial proposal, the price was supposed to reach 59.08 euros per megawatt-hour excluding VAT.

The price for October approved by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission is 44.09 euros per megawatt-hour excluding VAT. The final amount of the change for November will be determined after reviewing the updated data and will be announced on November 1.

KEVR does not expect a serious jump

KEVR indicated that a serious increase in the price of natural gas is not expected. The chairman of the regulator, Plamen Mladenovski, stated that the 34% increase requested by “Bulgargaz“ will not be approved.

“In no case will we allow this huge increase that “Bulgargaz“ requested“, said Plamen Mladenovski.

According to him, natural gas is imported entirely from abroad and its price depends on the development of the stock markets. In an interview with BNT, Mladenovski pointed out that prices on the Dutch TTF exchange have increased significantly since the beginning of the year, which could lead to a new increase in prices, but not to the jump announced by the public supplier.

Electricity and heating will not increase in price from January

The KEWR also stated that no change in electricity and heating prices is planned from January 1. This means that the expected increase in natural gas for November will not automatically lead to higher regulated prices for electricity and heating at the beginning of next year.

After the open meeting of the regulator, it will become clear what updated price “Bulgargaz“ is offering. The final decision on the November tariff will be published on November 1.

Sources: bntnews.bg