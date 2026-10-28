Germany directs investments to Azerbaijan

German companies are showing increased interest in Azerbaijan's food industry, seeing opportunities for investment, technological cooperation and modernization of local production. The partnership prospects were discussed at a German-Azerbaijani business forum held on October 27 in Baku.

The event was attended by representatives of eight German companies specializing in food processing equipment, packaging technologies, automation and production infrastructure. The forum was organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) at the initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

According to the Deputy Head of the German Diplomatic Mission to Azerbaijan, Theresa Lünemann, German companies have significant potential to support the modernization of the Azerbaijani food industry through innovative technologies, expertise and sustainable production solutions.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan has serious opportunities for the development of agriculture and the food industry, including by increasing the added value of products produced and processed in the country.

The German side expects direct contacts between companies to lead to concrete joint projects.

Food production grows by over 10%

The development of the food industry is part of Azerbaijan's efforts to diversification of the economy and reduction of dependence on the energy sector.

According to data presented by the Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce Nargiz Wik, in 2025 the production of food products in the country increased by approximately 10.5%.

The State Development Program for the period 2026-2030 provides for significant public and private investments in the modernization of production and trade chains.

Among the areas with the greatest potential are the processing of fruits and vegetables, dairy and meat products, cereals, as well as the construction of modern systems for cooling, storage, bottling and packaging.

The importance of automation, digitalization, quality control, food safety and energy efficiency is also growing.

German technologies for production modernization

Among the participants in the business delegation are Bühler GmbH, Elea Technology GmbH, HAVER & BOECKER, KRONEN, Langguth, Peter Binder, Plattenhardt + Wirth and SOMIC Verpackungsmaschinen.

The companies presented technological solutions aimed at increasing productivity, reducing costs and improving the quality of food products.

The German KRONEN, for example, sees Azerbaijan as a potential new market for its equipment for washing, cutting and drying fruits, vegetables and salads.

The company's managing director, Stefan Zilgit, indicated that its production lines can process between 100 kilograms and 5 tons of produce per hour, making them applicable to both small businesses and large manufacturers.

The company already supplies equipment to more than 120 countries and hopes that Azerbaijan will become its next market.

Investment and joint venture opportunities projects

German companies offer not only machinery and equipment, but also engineering solutions, specialist training, technical support and assistance in organizing export financing.

Bilateral business meetings were also organized within the framework of the forum, at which Azerbaijani companies presented their investment projects and technological needs.

The visit of the German delegation is taking place between October 26 and 29 as part of a program to support the entry of German small and medium-sized enterprises into international markets.

Expanding cooperation in the food industry can help Azerbaijan in its efforts to increase local processing of agricultural products, limit dependence on imports and improve the competitiveness of producers.

So far, the talks are focused on establishing partnerships and exploring specific projects, with no final investment agreements announced between participating companies.