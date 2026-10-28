Alibaba wins legal battle against Pentagon

Chinese tech giant Alibaba has scored a major legal victory against the US Department of Defense. A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction that prevents the US government from denying Pentagon contracts to companies simply because they use lobbying firms that also work for Alibaba, Reuters reports.

The decision was made on October 26 by the federal court in the Northern District of California and represents a partial success for the Chinese company in its ongoing legal dispute with US authorities.

The injunction covers both potential Pentagon contractors and their parent companies and subsidiaries. In effect, it allows Alibaba to continue using American lobbying organizations that also represent the interests of defense contractors.

Why did Alibaba sue the US?

In June 2026, the Pentagon added Alibaba to a list of companies that US authorities say have ties to the Chinese military. It also includes other major Chinese companies, including technology company Baidu and automaker BYD.

The list, known as 1260H, is part of US efforts to limit the participation of companies associated with the Chinese military-industrial complex in the supply chains of the US defense industry.

Inclusion in itself does not automatically mean the imposition of full economic sanctions, but it leads to restrictions on the conclusion of contracts with the Pentagon. From 2027, the bans are expected to cover the purchase of certain products and services through intermediaries.

Alibaba challenged the decision of the US Department of Defense, stating that it has no ties to the Chinese armed forces.

The company emphasized that its products and services are intended for e-commerce, logistics and corporate technology, and not for military or intelligence purposes.

The court found grounds for protecting constitutional rights

After being included in the list, Alibaba has terminated its relations with dozens of lobbyists in Washington, Reuters reports, citing a source familiar with the situation.

The reason is US law, which limits the ability of contractors for Pentagon contracts to use lobbying organizations that also represent companies from the sector in question. list.

The Chinese technology giant claims that these provisions violate its rights guaranteed by the First Amendment of the US Constitution, including freedom of expression and the right to petition government institutions.

Federal Judge Yumi K. Lee accepted that Alibaba had shown sufficient grounds to expect success in its claim against the application of the specific restrictions.

According to the court decision, the company suffered damages because it lost opportunities to present its positions to Congress and the executive branch on legislative and regulatory issues that affect its activities.

The court issued a preliminary injunction on the application of the disputed provisions to Alibaba until further order.

Alibaba remains on the Pentagon's blacklist

Despite the court victory, Alibaba is not removed from the list of companies that Washington defines as being linked to the Chinese military.

The court is refusing at this stage to overturn the inclusion itself, as it considers it necessary to first examine the administrative evidence on the basis of which the Pentagon made its decision.

This means that the main legal dispute between Alibaba and the US government continues.

However, the decision removes a significant obstacle to the company's ability to defend its interests through American lobbying organizations.

Other Chinese companies also challenge American restrictions

Alibaba is not the only Chinese company to wage a legal battle against its inclusion on the Pentagon's list.

In September, two subsidiaries of electric car manufacturer BYD filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Defense over restrictions on the use of lobbying organizations. organizations.

In August, Chinese drone maker DJI also made progress in its legal challenge to its status after an appeals court ordered a review of a previous decision.

In the same month, biotech company WuXi AppTec received preliminary legal protection against its listing.

The series of cases highlights the growing tensions between Washington and major Chinese technology and industrial companies. US authorities see the restrictions as a tool to protect national security, while the affected companies challenge the legal and factual basis for the decisions.

Alibaba's legal victory is limited in scope so far, but could prove important for how US authorities enforce restrictions against Chinese companies and their partners.