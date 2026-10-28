Chiren is filled to 83.46%, above the European average

The gas storage facility in Chiren was filled to 83.46% at the beginning of the heating season. The level is higher than the average filling rate of gas storage facilities in Europe, which is 74.93%, according to data from the “Gas Infrastructure Europe“ (GIE) platform.

Compared to the same date in 2025, the reserves in Chiren have increased by 6.49 percentage points. At that time, the storage facility was filled to 76.97%. The difference between Chiren and the European average is currently 8.53 percentage points.

The highest filling rate among European countries is reported by Poland – 99.23%, followed by Portugal with 95.51% and Italy with 90.77%. Romania has reported that its gas storage facilities are almost 90% full. At the other end of the ranking are Latvia with 49.77%, Slovakia with 54.47% and Germany with 61.65%.

Chiren to participate in the November price

Additional quantities of natural gas from Chiren will be included in the adjustment of the price initially proposed by “Bulgargaz“ for November. This was announced at an open meeting of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission.

Currently “Bulgargaz“ is proposing a 34% increase in the price of natural gas compared to October. The final decision on the price will be made after the presentation of the updated data and quantities.

KEVR does not expect higher prices for electricity and heating

The Chairman of KEVR Plamen Mladenovski stated that the prices of electricity and heating will not increase from January 1.

„The prices of electricity and heating will not increase from January 1“, said Plamen Mladenovski.

He indicated that natural gas is not the only factor in determining the price of heating. According to him, regulatory instruments will be used to avoid an increase in the price of electricity and heating.

Sources: novini.bg