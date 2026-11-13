Fifth Defendant in Nvidia Chip Case in Singapore

Singapore has charged the fifth person in an investigation into alleged fraud involving the acquisition of servers that may have contained Nvidia chips. Shi Bingjie, 34, faces 41 charges of acquiring proceeds of criminal conduct, Channel NewsAsia reported.

According to the charge sheets, Shi was a director of Superphi and chief operating officer of NJ Global Financial. The two companies acquired a total of 917 servers from Aperia International in 41 transactions between May 2024 and February 2025.

The equipment was manufactured by Dell, Asus and Super Micro Computer, and its total value exceeded US$100 million, or approximately S$129 million. Police allege that Superphi and NJ Global Financial had reasonable grounds to believe that the servers represented proceeds of criminal conduct linked to alleged misrepresentations by Aperia International.

Five people and six companies charged

The case is linked to an investigation into the purchase of computer servers and their subsequent transfer to Malaysia. Singaporean authorities say the equipment may have contained Nvidia chips, but do not claim that all the servers were necessarily equipped with such processors.

In addition to Shi, the other accused are Aaron Woon Guo Jie, Alan Wei Zhaolun, Li Ming and Jenny Lim. Six companies have also been charged in the case. Superphi faces six charges, while NJ Global Financial faces 35 charges of acquiring proceeds of criminal conduct.

Police said they “will not hesitate to take decisive action” against companies and individuals who engage in dishonest or criminal acts and violate Singaporean laws. Authorities said the investigation is linked to alleged misrepresentations made to server suppliers, including Dell, Super Micro Computer and Asus.

Court orders electronic monitoring

Prosecutors sought bail of S$300,000 for Shi and electronic monitoring because of the seriousness of the charges. His lawyer objected to electronic monitoring and said that his client was cooperating with the investigation. The court granted the prosecution’s request.

Shi and the two companies will appear in court again on January 4, 2027. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison, fined up to S$500,000, or both punishments for each charge. Superphi and NJ Global Financial face a fine of up to S$1 million or twice the amount of the proceeds of criminal conduct, whichever is higher.

According to The Straits Times, the investigation has attracted broader public attention because of suspicions that servers containing high-performance chips could be diverted to China in violation of US export restrictions. Singaporean media outlets CNA and The Straits Times identify Shi as a Chinese national, while a brief Reuters report describes him as Singaporean.

Sources: channelnewsasia.com, straitstimes.com, d2233.cms.socastsrm.com